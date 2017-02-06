Fundraiser set for Lowell Cambodian monument in March
The monument would join others dedicated to Lowellians from Greece, Ireland, Portugal, France and other countries. The Cambodian monument would recognize the city's tens of thousands of Cambodians, many of whom came to the United States as refugees fleeing the Khmer Rouge.
