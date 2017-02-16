Former Lowell man held in Fitchburg shooting, chase
A former Lowell man with a "significant history of violent activity" was deemed dangerous by a judge Wednesday and will be held up to 120 days after he was arrested for allegedly shooting at a Leighton Street residence last week. District Court Judge Robert Pellegrini said there were no release conditions for Juan Carlos Felix, 31, of no known address, that could ensure the safety of the community after hearing arguments from the district attorney's office and Felix's defense attorney about the case and the suspect's criminal history.
