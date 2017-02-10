Five charged in Lowell drug raid

Five charged in Lowell drug raid

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

A regional SWAT team helped serve a search warrant at an Albion Street home where detectives found 13 grams of heroin and arrested five people on Saturday morning, according to police. Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
big fat white women with black guys are hilarious (Feb '14) Sat maljoseph 8
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Feb 10 Peche 804
News Boston man charged with ramming cruiser (Jul '10) Feb 8 JJ Baptisa 10
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Feb 7 officgirl 196
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Feb 6 Ruby Duhamel Cook 18,134
News Sparks fly between Dracut Housing Authority, se... (Jul '09) Feb 4 Tom 26
News Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Bitch 105
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,293 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC