Fire tears through Lowell multi-family home
A two-alarm fire Friday in Lowell ravaged the roof and front of a light blue home, displacing about a dozen residents. Lowell firefighters responded to the early morning fire at 178-180 Concord Street and, after getting the fire under control, checked for hot spots on the top floor.
