Dracut man sought in attempted murder of Lowell officers
Lowell police are seeking a warrant charging a 48-year-old Dracut man with the attempted murder of two police officers after he drove a pickup truck at them as they tried to arrest him for breaking into a Mammoth Road home, according to police. Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest log (Dec '10)
|Feb 13
|sammy
|9
|Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|hillbilly town hater
|32
|Respect government workers (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Mr-Harrington
|8
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 13
|Fiona
|805
|big fat white women with black guys are hilarious (Feb '14)
|Feb 11
|maljoseph
|8
|Boston man charged with ramming cruiser (Jul '10)
|Feb 8
|JJ Baptisa
|10
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|officgirl
|196
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC