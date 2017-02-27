Dem. ward caucuses
The New Bedford Democratic Ward Caucuses for all six wards will be held at the same time in the same building. They will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Our Lady of the Angels Band Club, 1446 Acushnet Ave. Interested parties should arrive 15 minutes early, but no later than 9:15 a.m. if they want to participate in the caucuses or run as a delegate to the June 3 Democratic Convention.
