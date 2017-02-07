DA's office donates proceeds of forfeited phones to shelter

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that the proceeds from the sale of more than 250 forfeited cellphones -- about $2,000 -- was donated to Voices Against Violence, a program sponsored by the South Middlesex Opportunity Council to end sexual and domestic violence and Alternative House, a Lowell-area organization that offers shelter and support for survivors of domestic violence and their children. The cellphones, obtained through the drug-forfeiture process, are recycled for parts.

