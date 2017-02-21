Dakota Access oil pipeline camp clear...

Dakota Access oil pipeline camp cleared of protesters

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Authorities on Thursday cleared a protest camp where opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline had gathered for the better part of a year, searching tents and huts and arresting three dozen holdouts who had defied a government order to leave. It took 3 A1 2 hours for about 220 officers and 18 National Guardsmen to methodically search the protesters' temporary homes and arrest people, including a man who climbed atop a building and stayed there for more than an hour before surrendering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Wed jazzdc 54
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Feb 21 Bob KA-58 18,137
Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10) Feb 18 Highlands kid 19
News Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08) Feb 18 Billyrica 33
News Police arrest log (Dec '10) Feb 13 sammy 9
News Respect government workers (Sep '10) Feb 13 Mr-Harrington 8
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Feb 13 Fiona 805
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC