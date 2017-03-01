City must add meat to the bone
Why name a mostly vacant parcel of land the "Hamilton Canal Innovation District" if there is little or nothing innovative about it? Paraphrasing a famous line from the blockbuster movie "Field of Dreams," Lowell city councilors obviously believe "If you rebrand it, they will come." But now City Hall has to build on the name change and create real momentum.
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Dracut police officers placed on leave in p... (May '10)
|Tue
|Lowell
|280
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 27
|Answers4Janice
|806
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Feb 24
|Friend of Owl Diner
|18,141
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|jazzdc
|54
|Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Highlands kid
|19
|Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08)
|Feb 18
|Billyrica
|33
|Police arrest log (Dec '10)
|Feb 13
|sammy
|9
