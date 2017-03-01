City health center CEO to attend Trump's speech

A Lowellian with a lot riding on the future of the Affordable Care Act will be in the audience Tuesday night as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of congress for the first time. Susan West Levine, CEO of the Lowell Community Health Center, will attend the speech as a guest of U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, D-Lowell, who invited Levine to hear the speech since the organization she leads serves thousands of people who have benefited from the ACA.

