Board wants Lowell schools' diversity hiring report
In the wake of an incident at Lowell High School in October 2015, in which students were found to have been sending racists text messages, one major objective for school leaders was a more diverse faculty. Hiring was one of several recommendations, which also included staff training on diversity and eliminating the name titles headmaster and housemaster.
