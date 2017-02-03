Balakin passes semifinal ring test
After losing in the 152-pound Novice semifinals finals last winter, Balakin worked hard at correcting his mistakes and came into the Golden Gloves this year more determined than ever to capture a crown. Balakin punched his ticket to the finals by earning a unanimous decision over Anthony Cefalo of South Boston in their Greater Lowell/Central Golden Gloves Tournament 141-pound Novice Division semifinal bout at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Thursday night.
