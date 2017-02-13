Author's latest may remind people of Lowell
The queen of the screwball family-comedy/revenge story is back again, and this time she's rooted around her childhood neighborhood for fodder for her eleventh novel, "On Turpentine Lane." Faith Frankel, the narrator of Elinor Lipman's latest offering, has the perfect name to situate her character.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest log (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|sammy
|9
|Billerica man held in alleged assault (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|hillbilly town hater
|32
|Respect government workers (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Mr-Harrington
|8
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|15 hr
|Fiona
|805
|big fat white women with black guys are hilarious (Feb '14)
|Feb 11
|maljoseph
|8
|Boston man charged with ramming cruiser (Jul '10)
|Feb 8
|JJ Baptisa
|10
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|officgirl
|196
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC