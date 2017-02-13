Armed Lowell standoff ends peacefully...

Armed Lowell standoff ends peacefully after SWAT intervention

An unidentified man who had a knife in each of his hands as he confronted police officers inside a Jackson Street apartment building was eventually taken into custody by a SWAT team without further incident Monday night. Police Superintendent William Taylor, who was at the scene, said the man involved called police and said he had some knives that he wanted to turn in to police.

