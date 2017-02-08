Approaching storm prompts parking bans, school cancellations
The region is expected to receive about a foot of snow Thursday, after unseasonably warm temperatures Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to begin falling by 5 a.m., reaching its intensity around noon, before ending around 5 p.m. It will be windy, as gusts could reach up to 22 miles per hour.
