Alleged Westford store robbers held
In an unusual move, a district court judge exceeded a prosecutor's request for a high cash bail by holding a Lowell man and woman without bail after they were charged with wearing masks and using weapons to rob a Westford convenience store last week. At a dangerousness hearing in Ayer District Court on Wednesday, Tammy Perry, 33, and Shane Perry, 29, both of Lowell, stipulated that they were each a danger to society, but through their attorneys asked that they be released on low bail and wear GPS monitoring devices so they can seek treatment for ongoing drug and mental-health issues.
