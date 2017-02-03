A house in flames, a reminder of space-heater risks
An electric space heater -- the cause of Massachusetts residents' deaths, injuries and millions of dollars in damages over the years -- was sitting on top of the end table directly next to the bed. As a result, a two-alarm fire was sparked in a Billerica home on Pinewood Avenue on Jan. 27, resulting in significant damage to the second floor.
