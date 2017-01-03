Wrestling champ's assault trial delayed

Wrestling champ's assault trial delayed

Read more: Lowell Sun

A last-minute change in defense attorneys triggered the postponement of the longawaited assault trial of former Tewksbury High School wrestling champion Broc A. Dokos. As friends and family of Dokos filled the courtroom benches on Monday to watch the trial, Lowell District Court Judge Ellen Caulo granted public defender Lisa Wagner's request for a delay in the case until Feb. 3. Wagner replaces private counsel Rick Grundy, who bowed out of the case.

