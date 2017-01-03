WCAP Radiothonshatters its goal
December's WCAP Radiothon far surpassed its $150,000 goal, bringing in just over $200,000 for the local Salvation Army chapter. Organizers knew the number was going to be large, but didn't have a handle on the final tally until Thursday.
