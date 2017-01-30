Victim of tainted steroids hopes to see justice in Boston trial
In Boston, the two month federal murder trial of the man who owned the pharmacy that in 2012 delivered toxic steroid injections that killed dozens and sickened hundreds is going on in Boston. In Lowell, 62-year-old Bill Thomas still suffers the effects of the infection he acquired will be going to Boston to represent victims in the courtroom and to see the defendant face-to-face.
