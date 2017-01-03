Tom Brady pens note to family of slai...

Tom Brady pens note to family of slain Lowell native

4 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

After the murder of their 20-year-old son, a mother and father in California received a letter of sympathy from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, according to a story in Sports Illustrated. Both Brady and Calvin Riley, who was fatally shot while playing Pokmon Go Aug. 6 in San Francisco, attended Serra High School in San Mateo, California.

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,851

