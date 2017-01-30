Theresa A. Anderson, 52, of Marlborough
She was born, raised, and educated in Boston, the daughter of the late William and Madeline T. Anderson and moved to Marlborough in 2001. Theresa enjoyed walks along the beach collecting sea shells, word games, and crosswords, as well as the occasional trip to Foxwoods to play slots.
