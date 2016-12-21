The next LHS: New or used?
It is, of course, how and where to build a new Lowell High School. It could be a simple repair or a broader renovation and expansion of the current downtown site, or could be a new building at Cawley Stadium or LeBlanc Park.
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|Gusina Tremblay
|792
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Dec 30
|Bob KA-58
|18,090
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Dec 23
|HumanATM
|194
|Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ...
|Dec 19
|Justin32691
|1
|Gangs of Lowell in the 90s. (Jul '08)
|Dec 13
|1998 Lowell girl
|139
