Saturday Chat

Saturday Chat

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Lowell Sun

I've long been a big supporter of public employees, but I also believe they often find ways to rile up taxpayers. When I look at other cities, I think Lowell residents have a lot to be proud of in the value they get for good public service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 6 hr Bob KA-58 18,115
News Rabbi Susan Abramson reaches out to other faith... 11 hr Shawn 4
News Billerica restaurant manager indicted in sex as... (Aug '09) Sat Buddybbandme 43
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jan 4 Someone 793
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Jan 3 Lynn 52
News Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09) Dec 30 Big dog 128
News For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10) Dec 26 eileen dinneen 19
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,579

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC