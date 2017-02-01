Recover Act aims to aid in process
People with histories of addiction often struggle to find work once they enter recovery, but a new bill filed by state Sen. Eileen Donoghue of Lowell aims to help them. The Recover Act, as the legislation is named, would give people in recovery access to the spectrum of vocational programs currently available to people with disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|Kims mom
|802
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Bitch
|104
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|22 hr
|Tinkle bell
|195
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jan 31
|Highlands Guy
|18,133
|Lowell police officer suspended 6 months
|Jan 26
|centerofsol
|1
|Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho...
|Jan 24
|hammerhead
|1
|'A new Palmer Street' Developer John DeAngelis ... (May '08)
|Jan 23
|nan1-lowell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC