Podium Data Announces Webinar: Drain Your (Data) Swamp

Podium Data announces a free webinar on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, that will discuss how organizations embarking on a big data project can turn their dirty data "swamps" into clean, usable data lakes. The webinar, which will be led by Podium Data cofounder and technologist Bob Vecchione, will address critical actors and considerations for making a truly enterprise-ready data lake, including security, governance and metadata management.

