Pepperell officers likely to testify in Lowell cop's domestic-assault trial
Prosecutors are prepared to call Pepperell police officers to testify against Lowell police Sgt. Vincent Fernandez at his trial next month, although prosecutors acknowledge they will likely drop the primary charge of domestic assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|11 min
|Highlands Guy
|18,104
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Someone
|793
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Lynn
|52
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Dec 23
|HumanATM
|194
|Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ...
|Dec 19
|Justin32691
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC