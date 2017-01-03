Pedestrian hit-and-run accidents probed in Dracut, Lowell

Police in Lowell and Dracut are investigating unrelated crashes in which driver's fled after striking pedestrians on Tuesday evening, though neither incident appears to have caused serious injuries. The first incident was in Lowell, where a 39-year-old Lowell man was struck while crossing in the area of 260 Middlesex St., about 4:47 p.m., according to Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.