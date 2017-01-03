Pedestrian hit-and-run accidents probed in Dracut, Lowell
Police in Lowell and Dracut are investigating unrelated crashes in which driver's fled after striking pedestrians on Tuesday evening, though neither incident appears to have caused serious injuries. The first incident was in Lowell, where a 39-year-old Lowell man was struck while crossing in the area of 260 Middlesex St., about 4:47 p.m., according to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Lynn
|52
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,095
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Gusina Tremblay
|792
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Dec 23
|HumanATM
|194
|Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ...
|Dec 19
|Justin32691
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC