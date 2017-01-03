Oh, baby! You're in first place
It took less than three hours for the first baby of the new year to be born at Lowell General Hospital. Arianna Josephine Patterson, the first child of Josephine Cassanelli and Morgan Patterson of Tewksbury, was born at 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|15 min
|Lynn
|52
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,095
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Gusina Tremblay
|792
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Dec 23
|HumanATM
|194
|Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ...
|Dec 19
|Justin32691
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC