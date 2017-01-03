No kidding - McCreedy is out of the boxing game
Lowell boxer Joe McCreedy -- in the public eye since he was a running back at Lowell High, a champion in the Golden Gloves and a promising pro boxing talent -- is hanging up the gloves. It's not the first time McCreedy has announced his retirement from the game -- not even close -- but this time it's for real, he says.
