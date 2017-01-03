New ordinance allows Lowell to fine nuisance properties
A new ordinance allows the city to levy harsh penalties on properties that are frequent sources of calls to police and fire departments. So-called public-nuisance properties would be required to pay $300 fines per emergency call once they reach a threshold of four calls within a 12-month span for any incident involving a criminal or civil offense.
