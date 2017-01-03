Nashoba Tech brings holiday cheer to needy children
The fall cheerleading team at Nashoba Valley Technical High School in Westford collected and delivered more than 300 toys for the Mix 104.1's 10,000 Toys for Girls and Boys promotion. Front row, from left, with some the toys they donated, are coach Jill Twigg, Mix104.1 morning personalities Salt MacMillan and Karson Tager, and cheerleaders Skyelar Snook and Edward Landers .
