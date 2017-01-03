Modern look debuts on city's website
In addition to the shinier appearance, the website was also designed to be easier to use for those looking to pay bills, open a business or find when their trash or recycling will be picked up. The site is designed to more prominently display important functions for residents, with a " How Do I..." button that links to pages for filing for building permits, making online payments or seeking the nearest polling place.
