Man shot in leg in Lowell Highlands
A sign marking a bus stop and a sign telling drivers to slow due to children in the area hang on a utility pole at Westford and Gates streets in Lowell, where a man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon as a fight led two groups of people to exchange gunfire. Police said the rear window of a passerby's car was also shot out during the incident.
