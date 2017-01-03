Lowell schools chief pact undergoes t...

Lowell schools chief pact undergoes tweaks

1 hr ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A provision that would have required School Committee members to notify, in writing, Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui of any complaints they might receive about him has now been removed from a proposed three-year contract. "Criticisms, complaints, and suggestions called to the attention of the committee or individual committee members by any source shall be promptly referred to the superintendent in writing for study, disposition, or recommendation as appropriate to facilitate the orderly administration of the district, ensure responsiveness to the public and fairness to the superintendent," the proposed contract stated, a copy of which was obtained by The Sun.

