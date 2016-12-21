Lowell school superintendent in line ...

Lowell school superintendent in line for first contract

Read more: Lowell Sun

Schools Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui is in line to finally have a contract about a year and a half into his tenure. The School Committee will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to approve a contract for Khelfaoui, who became superintendent in July 2015.

