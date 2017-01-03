Lowell Police Superintendent Taylor in the 'Sun Spot'-light
The statistics are as unsettling as they are alarming: In 2015, Lowell recorded 46 fatal opioid overdoses. In 2016, the number of fatal opioid overdoses jumped to 62. But if there's a silver lining, it's this: a majority of the 2016 overdoses occurred during the first six months and fewer deaths were recorded as the year closed out.
