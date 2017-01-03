Lowell police seek pair who robbed ma...

Lowell police seek pair who robbed man in wheelchair

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Lowell police are looking for two suspects who pressed a handgun against the chest of a 51-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair as they robbed him of cash off Summer Street Tuesday evening. Police were called to Tedeschi at 220 Appleton St., Tuesday about 4:45 p.m., when the 51-year-old went there to call police after being robbed nearby, according to Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 2 hr Wondering 18,096
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) 3 hr Someone 793
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) 12 hr Lynn 52
News Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09) Dec 30 Big dog 128
News For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10) Dec 26 eileen dinneen 19
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Dec 23 HumanATM 194
Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ... Dec 19 Justin32691 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,980 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,789

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC