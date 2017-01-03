Lowell man arrested for DWI, assaulti...

Lowell man arrested for DWI, assaulting cop

22 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A Lowell man was arrested Saturday on a number of charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun, driving while intoxicated and headbutting a police officer while resisting arrest, according to a police. On Saturday, Anthony Baez, 29, allegedly approached a woman sitting in a car and tapped on her window with a silver handgun, police said.

