Lowell City Council OKs rise in fees, fines
Fees and fines are about to increase for dozens of services, with the sharpest rises meant to clean up eyesore properties or areas where trash is illegally dumped. Fees will also increase for special permits from the Zoning Board of Appeals or certificates of inspection for restaurants, multifamily homes and other buildings, as well as for burial plots and birth, death and marriage certificates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|Kims mom
|802
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Bitch
|104
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|22 hr
|Tinkle bell
|195
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jan 31
|Highlands Guy
|18,133
|Lowell police officer suspended 6 months
|Jan 26
|centerofsol
|1
|Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho...
|Jan 24
|hammerhead
|1
|'A new Palmer Street' Developer John DeAngelis ... (May '08)
|Jan 23
|nan1-lowell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC