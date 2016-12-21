Lowell Catholic middle-schoolers excel
The honors, called "Excel, Prepare, Live Awards," were given to students who have demonstrated the Xaverian values of humility, compassion, simplicity, trust and zeal at Lowell Catholic. Students were nominated by teachers at the elementary school and received their awards in a student assembly at Nangle Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
