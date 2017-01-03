Lowell announces on-street parking ban

Lowell announces on-street parking ban

The City of Lowell declared a snow emergency parking ban effective 1 p.m. Saturday. Until officials decide to lift the ban, all parking on city streets is prohibited, and anyone in violation of the rule will receive a parking violation ticket and be subject to having the vehicle towed.

