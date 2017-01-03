Lowell announces on-street parking ban
The City of Lowell declared a snow emergency parking ban effective 1 p.m. Saturday. Until officials decide to lift the ban, all parking on city streets is prohibited, and anyone in violation of the rule will receive a parking violation ticket and be subject to having the vehicle towed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|17 min
|Joe K
|18,111
|Billerica restaurant manager indicted in sex as... (Aug '09)
|13 hr
|Buddybbandme
|43
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Someone
|793
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Jan 3
|Lynn
|52
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Dec 23
|HumanATM
|194
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC