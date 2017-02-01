Lend a voice to afforadable community healthcare
That was the message from Congresswoman Niki Tsongas to a group of 35 healthcare leaders who met at Lowell Community Health Center to talk strategy in the face of mounting threats to affordable, accessible health care for all. She was joined by James Hunt Jr., President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, and StateSenator Eileen Donoghue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|Kims mom
|802
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Bitch
|104
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|22 hr
|Tinkle bell
|195
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jan 31
|Highlands Guy
|18,133
|Lowell police officer suspended 6 months
|Jan 26
|centerofsol
|1
|Billerica board officially endorses 200-unit ho...
|Jan 24
|hammerhead
|1
|'A new Palmer Street' Developer John DeAngelis ... (May '08)
|Jan 23
|nan1-lowell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC