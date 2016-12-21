Killer in '96 Tewksbury slaying may be paroled

Khai Xuan Le climbed into a car in California in November 1996, drove to Massachusetts, then killed time in a coffee shop while awaiting his target. With the Raytheon parking lot in Tewksbury thinning out hours later, he drew a 9mm Glock and fired shots at 37-year-old engineer Sang Thanh Lam, who was getting into his red Acura just before 6 p.m. With Lam slumped in the car, Le drove away in his minivan and back to California, where he was captured 10 days later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.