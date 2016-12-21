Killer in '96 Tewksbury slaying may b...

Killer in '96 Tewksbury slaying may be paroled

Khai Xuan Le climbed into a car in California in November 1996, drove to Massachusetts, then killed time in a coffee shop while awaiting his target. With the Raytheon parking lot in Tewksbury thinning out hours later, he drew a 9mm Glock and fired shots at 37-year-old engineer Sang Thanh Lam, who was getting into his red Acura just before 6 p.m. With Lam slumped in the car, Le drove away in his minivan and back to California, where he was captured 10 days later.

