Kenya native killed in crash was building ties in Lowell
Family and friends of a local man who died as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 495 are raising money to hold a local service and send his body to his home country of Kenya. Eustace Wanjugu, 31, of Lowell, was driving on I-495 South the night of Dec. 30 when his 2005 Nissan Murano veered off the highway in Westford, striking a guardrail and landing in a ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|21 min
|Highlands Guy
|18,118
|Rabbi Susan Abramson reaches out to other faith...
|Sun
|Shawn
|4
|Billerica restaurant manager indicted in sex as... (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Buddybbandme
|43
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Someone
|793
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Jan 3
|Lynn
|52
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC