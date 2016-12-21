Judge chews out defendant munching on gum

He will commonly ask such questions as: How far did you go in school? Do you understand the question I'm asking you? Are you under the influence of alcohol or any substance that could affect their ability to understand the question? Is the defendant pleased with his representation? But when Stephen Parker, who is facing a litany of charges, including attempted murder, was called Thursday to appear in court, LoConto couldn't help but comment on two things that clearly irritated him. After Parker received a court-appointed lawyer, LoConto told the defendant he would call him back up shortly, and when he did, LoConto advised the man it may be a good idea to not come back up chewing gum.

