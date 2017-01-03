Hunt for grocery- store robber yields...

Hunt for grocery- store robber yields drug, weapons arrest

A 29-year-old Lowell man is being held on a total of $7,000 cash bail after a K-9 unit used by Lowell police to sniff out the trail of a grocerystore robber led straight to a Myrtle Street address where they found guns and a half-kilo of cocaine. In Lowell District Court on Monday, Sambath Lay, of 3 Myrtle St., Lowell, was held on $5,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to trafficking in cocaine and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

