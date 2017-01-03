Homeless man indicted for Lowell armed home invasion

A 21-year-old Lowell man has been indicted on home invasion and other charges after he allegedly broke into Pawtucket Street home last September and assaulted the 69-year-old homeowner with a BB gun. After struggling over the replica gun and hitting the homeowner in the head with the gun, Lowell police say Mark Ashe, who is homeless, allegedly fled the scene leaving behind his backpack with his identification inside.

