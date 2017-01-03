Higher wage fosters lower expectations
While advocacy groups cheered the state's $11-an-hour minimum wage that went into effect in the new year, there is lingering uncertainty about the effects of that change. Experts say it is difficult to predict an exact impact on employment and the economy at large as a result of higher wages, but some employers, particularly those running local retail and service businesses, are wary they will struggle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,115
|Rabbi Susan Abramson reaches out to other faith...
|18 hr
|Shawn
|4
|Billerica restaurant manager indicted in sex as... (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Buddybbandme
|43
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Someone
|793
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Jan 3
|Lynn
|52
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC