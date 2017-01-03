Higher wage fosters lower expectations

While advocacy groups cheered the state's $11-an-hour minimum wage that went into effect in the new year, there is lingering uncertainty about the effects of that change. Experts say it is difficult to predict an exact impact on employment and the economy at large as a result of higher wages, but some employers, particularly those running local retail and service businesses, are wary they will struggle.

