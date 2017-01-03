High-profile bills being refiled by Garry, Nangle
Hoping members of the new state Legislature sworn into office Wednesday will protect taxpayers' interests, state Reps. David Nangle and Colleen Garry each plan to refile high-profile pieces of legislation that would do just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|Martha Audet
|18,121
|Born And Raised In Lowell (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|Martha Audet
|4
|Gross
|14 hr
|Billydog
|1
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|kchart
|794
|Rabbi Susan Abramson reaches out to other faith...
|Jan 8
|Shawn
|4
|Billerica restaurant manager indicted in sex as... (Aug '09)
|Jan 7
|Buddybbandme
|43
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Jan 3
|Lynn
|52
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC